2,642 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

