$222.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce $222.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $223.29 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $925.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.30 million to $957.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

CDAY stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.61. 3,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.89 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 82.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 58.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

