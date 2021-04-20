$217.58 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce $217.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.70 million and the highest is $218.45 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $229.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $830.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.44 million to $834.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $851.22 million, with estimates ranging from $846.63 million to $855.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

NTCT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

