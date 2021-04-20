1,986 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000.

VIG opened at $152.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

