$155.19 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $155.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.58 million to $161.20 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $164.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $642.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $645.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $684.07 million, with estimates ranging from $678.03 million to $690.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.98. 5,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

