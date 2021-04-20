$153.03 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post sales of $153.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.50 million and the lowest is $137.20 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $941.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 32,346,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,267,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,172,784 shares of company stock valued at $590,024,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.