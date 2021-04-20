13,383 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,136,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $582,000.

RCD traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, hitting $142.91. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,046. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $148.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

