$131.80 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $131.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.35 million and the highest is $132.50 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $118.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $550.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $617.67 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $621.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,574,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after buying an additional 1,134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after buying an additional 521,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

