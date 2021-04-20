$131.80 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $131.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.35 million and the highest is $132.50 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $118.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $550.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $617.67 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $621.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,591,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,574,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after buying an additional 1,134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,790,000 after buying an additional 521,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.