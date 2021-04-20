1,150 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.