10,861 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,744,403. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $509.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

