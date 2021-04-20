$1.81 EPS Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.89. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

CATC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $570.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.