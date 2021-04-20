$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $801.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.39.

BURL traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.70. The company had a trading volume of 400,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,407. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $330.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.98.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.