$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Micron Technology posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $12.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.48. 17,381,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,649,467. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.