0xcert Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $22,981.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00066525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.63 or 0.00643270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.