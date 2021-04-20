$0.87 EPS Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $55.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.