$0.81 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBU opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

