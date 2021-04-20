$0.67 EPS Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 51,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $116.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $117.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

