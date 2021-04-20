$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. UDR reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

