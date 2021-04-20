$0.44 EPS Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,155.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAR has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.