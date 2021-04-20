$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSOD. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,537. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,350,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

