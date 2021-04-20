$0.40 EPS Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

