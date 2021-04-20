$0.31 EPS Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $1,642,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.17. 938,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.