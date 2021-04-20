$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

