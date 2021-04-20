-$0.27 EPS Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million.

EAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of Eargo stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.28. 517,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,020. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84. Eargo has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

