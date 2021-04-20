$0.26 EPS Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,056,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

