$0.18 EPS Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $331,245. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.18 million, a P/E ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.