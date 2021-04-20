$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.38. Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

SRNE opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 303,959 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.