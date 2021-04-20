$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ZIX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ZIX by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. ZIX has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $404.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

