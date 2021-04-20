$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.09. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

SMED has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,261. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $233.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

