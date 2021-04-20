$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Plains GP reported earnings of $7.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

