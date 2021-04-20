$0.04 EPS Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

AstroNova stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 89,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,078. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

