-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Shares of MITO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

