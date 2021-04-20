-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. NewAge posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. NewAge has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NewAge by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewAge by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

