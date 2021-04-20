$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $47.76. 448,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,368. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

