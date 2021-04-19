Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.66 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

