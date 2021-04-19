Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Up 38.8% in March

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $136.14 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 86,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,365,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

