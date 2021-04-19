Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $238.63 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $238.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078541 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,480,414,265 coins and its circulating supply is 11,188,947,112 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

