Zel Market Capitalization Tops $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.23 or 0.00416514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00160647 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00174856 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004986 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001063 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.