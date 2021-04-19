Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to “Buy”

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

STRL stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $595.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

