Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

HBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.29 million, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 218.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 136,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 77,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

