Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

NYSE:LFC opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter worth $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

