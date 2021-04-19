Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

RCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $447.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

