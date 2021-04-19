Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.49 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

