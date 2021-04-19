Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Sell

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

