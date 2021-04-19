Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Vericel reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 220,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vericel by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 690,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 92,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. 43,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,974. Vericel has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,550,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

