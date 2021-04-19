Zacks: Brokerages Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. STRATA Skin Sciences also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

