Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.44. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

OCFC traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $23.30. 5,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.