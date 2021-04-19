Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 404.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $327.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

