Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post sales of $103.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.43 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $107.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $450.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $458.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $470.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.60 million to $478.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

HCCI opened at $29.08 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $702.40 million, a P/E ratio of 145.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

