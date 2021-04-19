Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVB Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,916 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in CVB Financial by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. 10,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

